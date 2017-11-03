New offers on Hyundai models

Motors Inc. has announced stock discounts on the entire Hyundai range, mainly on its top selling models: Hyundai i10, i20 and Tucson models currently in stock with prices starting from as low as €8,990.

These offers, available while stocks last are also inclusive of the current scrappage scheme and are being made available throughout the whole month of November.

Throughout this month, the Hyundai showroom in Valley Road, Birkirkara is also extending its opening hours till 8pm every Wednesday, thus offering added convenience to all clients.

The compact yet spacious Hyundai i10 starts from €8,990, the i20 starts from €11,400 while the Tucson SUV starts from €20,900. All Hyundai models come with a five-year warranty with unlimited mileage.

Best practice and exceptional service are qualities that have always been celebrated by Hyundai Motor as was evident during the recent 12th Hyundai World Skill Olympics. The biennial Skill Olympics tests and celebrates the very best service experts from the company’s networks around the world and this latest edition saw 72 service personnel from 53 countries showing off their techniques and sharing knowledge with colleagues from other markets. The Olympic-style event encourages colleagues around the world to reach the same high standards of service while enhancing the brand image.

“At Motors Inc. we share Hyundai’s same values of high quality and standards and this is why we are constantly finding new ways to improve our product and service offering. Bringing more convenience to all those visiting our showroom and delivering exceptionally competitive offers is in line with our pursuit for better and more competitive service,” a Motors Inc. spokesman said.