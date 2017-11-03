Watch: Anonymous (ARTE)
Who is behind the hacker group?
When the Anonymous mask started being used by the hacker group, everyone turned to the author of V for Vendetta, expecting him to be the leader and figurehead of the movement. But he has nothing to do with it, he says. On the other hand, he does believe in the need for revolution.
