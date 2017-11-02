Trump nominates Jerome Powell to head US Federal Reserve

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the US central bank, promoting a soft-spoken centrist to replace Janet Yellen when her term expires in February.

Powell, a Fed governor since 2012, emerged as Trump's choice from a slate of possible nominees that included Yellen as well as others who would have represented a sharp change in monetary policy.