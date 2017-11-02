Trump nominates Jerome Powell to head US Federal Reserve
President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the US central bank, promoting a soft-spoken centrist to replace Janet Yellen when her term expires in February.
Powell, a Fed governor since 2012, emerged as Trump's choice from a slate of possible nominees that included Yellen as well as others who would have represented a sharp change in monetary policy.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.