X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, November 2, 2017, 21:09 by Reuters

Trump nominates Jerome Powell to head US Federal Reserve

President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the US central bank, promoting a soft-spoken centrist to replace Janet Yellen when her term expires in February.

Powell, a Fed governor since 2012, emerged as Trump's choice from a slate of possible nominees that included Yellen as well as others who would have represented a sharp change in monetary policy.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Hidden structure found in Egypt's Great Pyramid

  2. Group of five friends among dead in New York attack

  3. Suspect questioned after nine dismembered bodies found in apartment

  4. Uzbek immigrant with New Jersey ties at center of New York...

  5. Arrests at Georgia demonstration against footballer who backed...

  6. UK defence minister Fallon resigns, citing past behaviour

  7. New York attack: investigators ask public for help

  8. Climbing to be banned on sacred Australian rock formation Uluru

  9. Ousted Catalan leader to remain in Belgium and skip Madrid...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed