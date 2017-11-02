British government to release Brexit studies to lawmakers - Davis

The British government will hold discussions with lawmakers about handing over dozens of documents assessing the impact on the economy of leaving the EU, Brexit minister David Davis said today.

Davis told parliament he has held discussions with the chairman of a committee set up to scrutinise government policy on Brexit.

"I am organising to talk to him about how we handle the confidentiality of the documentation that we will hand over," Davis said. "We will be as open as we can be with the select committee."

Parliament agreed on Wednesday to a motion stating that the documents should be released to a parliamentary committee. The government did not oppose the motion but it was unclear whether its passage would force them to act.

The government said earlier this week it had carried out 58 economic assessments, covering sectors from aerospace to tourism, but has so far refused requests from lawmakers to publish them, saying they could undermine their negotiating position in Brexit talks.