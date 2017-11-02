Second accolade for Malta as leading travel destination

Malta was among 20 destinations chosen by Architectural Digest magazine’s travel experts as worth of a visit in 2018.

The publication’s experts explored the ‘hottest new cultural institutions and hotels opening’ and looked around the globe for the ‘most exciting emerging destinations’.

In a short write-up describing the reason behind the choice of Malta, the publication referred to the fact that Valletta is the 2018 European Capital of Culture and a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its 16th-century fortifications created by the Knights of the Order of St. John of Jerusalem.

The publication notes that the festivities planned will extend far beyond Malta’s capital, with some 400 events and 140 projects by 1,000 local and international artists, curators, performers, writers, designers, and filmmakers.

Lonely Planet recently considered Malta as one of the 10 countries that its readers ‘need to visit next year’.