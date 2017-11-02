The Valletta Boat Show is this week celebrating its 10th anniversary at Haywharf, Pietà.

Over 70 exhibitors from around the world, including the most prestigious names in the boating and yachting industry, will display luxurious sailing boats, power boats and speed boats, including a large range of different lines.

Since the annual maritime exhibition started in 2007, it has grown steadily in importance and today fares well with other medium-sized European boat shows. The four-day event will open tonight with a performance by singer Lyndsay Pace at 8.30pm.

The Valletta Boat Show will be open to the public at the Marina di Valletta in Haywharf, Pietà, today and tomorrow from 5 to 11pm, on Saturday from 10am to 1.30pm and from 3pm to midnight and on Sunday from 10am to 1pm and from 3 to 10pm. For more information and updates, visit the Facebook page Valletta Boat Show or call 9949 2604.