Thursday, November 2, 2017, 06:10

Storytelling workshops

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting a series of workshops, entitled Of Fairy Tales and You, to encourage children to tell stories.

Everyone may be able to tell meaningful stories but not everyone does. Experts say that discovering the power to tell stories can influence the way one connects with others, such as families and school communities.

Working through a series of folk tales, fairy tales and storytelling exercises, these workshops will encourage children to choose stories they relate to and be prepared to tell them in various social contexts and during informal performances, such as those hosted by the children’s festival ŻiguŻajg.

Workshops will be held at St James Cavalier in Valletta tomorrow between 5 and 7pm, on Saturday between 10am and 4pm and on Sunday between 10am and noon. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.

