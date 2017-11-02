X

Thursday, November 2, 2017, 06:01

Malta International Choir Festival

One of the participating choirs, the Academic Choir of the Silesian University of Technology in Gliwice, Poland.

The Malta International Choir Festival kicks off this morning with a sacred music competition at St Publius church in Floriana between 9am and noon.

A series of concerts by the participating choirs will take place also this morning at City Gate, Valletta, between 11.30am and 2.15pm.

Later on, at 5pm, 33 choirs will be parading down Republic Street, Valletta, performing folk songs from their countries.

This will lead to the official opening ceremony of the festival, which will take place at St John’s Co-Cathedral.

Titled Singing and Praying for Peace, the event will see leaders of different religious denominations and the choirs praying together for peace. There will be two sessions, one starting at 6pm until 7.15pm and the other from 8pm to 9.15pm.

The Malta International Choir Festival runs until Sunday. For more information, log on to www.maltachoirfest.com.

