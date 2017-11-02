An intense monologue

Qaħba Jien?, starring Sarah Camilleri, is directed by Mario Micallef.

Actress Sarah Camilleri is performing in a one-woman show this weekend at St James Cavalier.

Qaħba Jien? tells the story of a beautiful woman with a bad reputation. Rumours swirl around her personal affairs, while the women of the town despise and envy her at the same time.

The monologue reflects upon one woman’s experience of being branded ‘qaħba’, (prostitute, or slut), and the insensitivity and misogyny of society’s labelling of a beautiful woman. Through an intense dialogue with the audience, it asks them to reflect upon these labels and to look at life from the protagonist’s point of view.

The performance is set in 1980s Malta and tells the story of a family and its everyday struggles as doubts, abuses and bullying disrupt their life. Gossip makes things worse and only one way forward seems possible. At one point, a happy ending is within reach, but ultimately, even this slips from the family’s grasp.

The performance is directed by veteran actor Mario Micallef and written and produced by Joe Julian Farrugia.

The show was made in colla-boration with Valletta 18 and is part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme.

Qaħba Jien? will be staged at St James Cavalier in Valletta tomorrow and on Saturday at 8pm and on Sunday at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.