“It’s not your fault, but someone should have…”

forbiddenstories.org has developed a project where journalists can share their sensitive stories under full encryption and in case anything happens to them, the message may still live on.

A total of 827 journalists have been killed since 2006, according to the international network of media organisations IFEX.

More than nine out of 10 murders still go unsolved with the perpetrators walking free. A total of 56 journalists have lost their lives this year alone. (IFJ).

To recognise the immediate need for authorities to act as soon as any attack on freedom of expression takes place, the UN marked November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

Following the public debate in the wake of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia one may wonder if freedom of expression entails a societal climate where there are no responsibilities or legal consequences of one's actions. Unfortunately, some people seem to believe so and without appropriate legal action it will pave a way for a culture of impunity.

The deficiency of solving crimes committed against journalists - or anyone for exercising their basic human freedom to express themselves - may, in fact, have a devastating impact on society as a whole. Referring to a concept used by IFEX, a "culture of impunity" may breed if there is a prevalence of insufficient or lack of direct legal measures. So what is it really?

A culture of impunity exists when those who deny others their right to freedom of expression can do so knowing it is unlikely they will be held accountable for their actions.

In reality, such an ominous societal development may lead to widespread fear and distrust in public institutions and their representatives.

For journalists in particular, the lack of safety against intimidation serves to create self-censorship and silencing potential disclosure on sensitive topics that may be in the public's interest. In the worst-case scenario, a culture of impunity may lead to more killings.

From a local context then, will the murder of Caruana Galizia become yet another statistic or will it be one of the few solved? In all events, what we could really ask ourselves is whether the occurrence of brutal intimidation of expression could imply something on another level.

To be fair, Malta is not the only state in Europe where attacks on journalists have recently occurred. And even if the killing of Caruana Galizia has caused a lot of negative publicity for the nation, it should not earn itself a permanent reputation that it breeds a culture of impunity when others did not earn the same label. Nobody would, after all, put a similar label on Denmark for having organised MC-gangs or after the recent killing of Swedish freelance journalist Kim Wall.

If one is to interpret the facts and research as referred to by IFEX, among others, the attempts to end impunity over the past 11 years has failed.

There may be thousands of reasons why, but in the debate following Caruana Galizia’s murder one thing appears evident: there is a debate over "who is to blame" rather than "how should we find the culprit(s)".

The UN Day against impunity for crimes targeting journalists therefore sheds a light on something transcending traditional scapegoating. Demanding implementation of safety plans for journalists are extremely important, but not only for the authorities in which these professionals are carrying out their jobs.

Ending impunity on crimes committed against journalists is important since it is a matter of sustaining core democratic values rather than finding someone to blame. Online campaigns such as #NoImpunity (by IFEX) or #EndImpunity (UNESCO) are excellent initiatives but serve as unintentional examples of how changes are often perceived to be coming from someone else.

Since the smartphone's arrival and evolving technology has created accessibility to the Internet almost everywhere an international public sphere has become even closer. It forces us to face a reality beyond our previous expectations.

What if today, as we call attention for the authorities worldwide to implement safety plans for journalists and guarantee democratic rights, also put forward our energy with a totally different approach?

What if collective efforts, such as the collaborative journalism network Forbidden Stories, which gives journalists protection to share sensitive stories through encryption, becomes the most relevant way to end impunity on crimes against journalists?