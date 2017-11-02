X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, November 2, 2017, 06:35

Today's front pages

The Times of Malta reveals today that the Corruption Commission has not conducted any investigations for the past six months, along with a report of police action with uncovered an asylum racket.

L-Orizzont reports that the police, according to Italian media, has asked for the extradition of Darren Debono, wanted in connection with a fuel smuggling racket. It also notes that Friday will be a day of national mourning, and notes that a German MEP, Werner Langen, voted against a move in the European Parliament which would have given whistleblowers more powers.

The Malta Independent's main story is about former European Commissioner John Dalli's daughters, which it says are to be charged, along with four others, with money-laundering. It also reports that Chris Said had not reported the contents of his motion to the Nationalist Party.

And In-Nazzjon carries two stories: the decision that Friday will be a day of national mourning, and the arraignment of Roddy Williams on charges of the attempted murder of his wife, who was found on Monday in an underground room in Rinella.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Police ‘closing in' on Caruana Galizia murder suspect car

  2. National day of mourning on Friday to mark Caruana Galizia funeral

  3. Timing questioned as John Dalli's daughters face...

  4. Muscat, Coleiro Preca not welcome for Caruana Galizia's funeral

  5. Couple questioned on human trafficking

  6. Woman worked 80-hour weeks in Paceville massage parlour, court...

  7. Husband who left wife in underground room denied bail

  8. Teachers’ strike is still on, says MUT

  9. Should disabled be helped to have paid sex?

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed