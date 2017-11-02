Today's front pages

The Times of Malta reveals today that the Corruption Commission has not conducted any investigations for the past six months, along with a report of police action with uncovered an asylum racket.

L-Orizzont reports that the police, according to Italian media, has asked for the extradition of Darren Debono, wanted in connection with a fuel smuggling racket. It also notes that Friday will be a day of national mourning, and notes that a German MEP, Werner Langen, voted against a move in the European Parliament which would have given whistleblowers more powers.

The Malta Independent's main story is about former European Commissioner John Dalli's daughters, which it says are to be charged, along with four others, with money-laundering. It also reports that Chris Said had not reported the contents of his motion to the Nationalist Party.

And In-Nazzjon carries two stories: the decision that Friday will be a day of national mourning, and the arraignment of Roddy Williams on charges of the attempted murder of his wife, who was found on Monday in an underground room in Rinella.