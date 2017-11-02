Revised masterplan for restoration, redevelopment of Manoel Island published

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: MIDI

MIDI’s revised masterplan for the restoration and redevelopment of Manoel Island seeks to ensure that the island’s important heritage buildings and sites, foreshore and significant green park spaces are restored and preserved for the whole community to enjoy, the company said this evening.

It said in a company announcement on the Malta Stock Exchange that its revised plan had been submitted to the Planning Authority for consideration and to Environmental and Resources Authority for Environmental Impact Assessment evaluation. A period of public consultation will now commence with both the PA and ERA.

MIDI said that its earlier masterplan has been significantly amended in response to valuable feedback received from the broader community, the Gżira council and NGOs.

It said it was sensitive to the views of the local and wider communities and would continue to work closely and transparently with all stakeholders.

“MIDI will continue to regularly listen, engage and provide updates throughout the project, ensuring the delivery of significant benefits to the community for the long term,” it said adding that works include €50 million in the restoration of historical buildings.

It said it expected total investment in Manoel Island, estimated at more than €400 million, to significantly benefit local business, skills and apprenticeships during the construction phase.

The masterplan provides that:

• MIDI will preserve, improve and deliver more than 80,000 square metres of new green/family park space around Manoel Island, including Fort Manoel and the Island’s foreshore, for the general public to enjoy for the long term.

• Fort Manoel is destined to become a centre for Culture and the Arts, comprising galleries, museums, shops, restaurants and a Parade Ground for open air events, all with full public access; the Chapel will also be used for community events, weddings and celebrations. This helps to ensure that Fort Manoel will become one of Malta’s most visited attractions.

• The Lazzaretto, which has been adapted for various uses across the centuries, will be restored as a Five Star Hotel with serviced apartments.

• The residential component of the development is concentrated at the western part of the island and will comprise of a series of low rise (three to four floors) urban blocks.

• An animated retail offering is sensitively designed around the Island’s open public spaces and pedestrian streets. There will not be a shopping centre complex.

• The South shore yacht marina will be significantly upgraded to a world class yacht marina catering for a mix of small scale and large yachts.

• Vehicle parking and circulation will be located below ground, creating a largely pedestrianised car-free streetscape.

• Unique public spaces will be created at street level connecting the pedestrianised streets to a series of open spaces and piazzas for the enjoyment of the public.

The revised plans can be viewed on the Manoel Island website, which is being supplemented by a static exhibition on Manoel Island from November 17 to December 1. The exhibition will then be moved to the Pjazza at Tigné Point on December 4 and remain on site until December 15.

Early next year, MIDI also intends to hold a series of open days at Manoel Island, enabling the community to see the extensive restoration work which has already been carried out and to view the proposed designs.