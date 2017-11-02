Nursing aid gets two-year jail term for hitting elderly patient

A nursing aid who slapped a 92-year old patient has been sentenced to two years in prison by a court which described his behaviour as “inexplicable and altogether condemnable”.

George Michael Spiteri, 45, was faced with criminal action over an incident which took place two years ago when through his actions he placed the victim’s health in danger, slightly injured the latter and caused him suffering, all this in breach of his duties as a public servant.

The accused had been assigned constant watch over the elderly patient at St Vincent de Paul.

His efforts to bathe the patient were met with resistance on the part of the latter, who began to struggle against his carer, waving his arms and making it difficult for the nursing aid to proceed with his task.

It was then that the accused, holding down the patient with one hand, slapped the elderly man across the face, later admitting that the difficult patient had caused him to lose his temper.

The whole scene happened to be witnessed by a cleaner who immediately reported the incident to her superiors who called in the police.

In court, doctors had certified that the patient had indeed slight injuries after being hit by the accused who, when taking the witness stand, had tried to retract his earlier admission, saying that when releasing his statement to the police he had been ‘forced’ to admit to the alleged wrongdoing.

Other witnesses had testified that the accused was a ‘quiet person’ who did his work very well.

However, the court, presided over by Magistrate Anthony Vella, observed that such violence could not be tolerated, especially when there was such a degree of disproportionality in strength and age of the victim and the accused.

“The elderly, like children, are perhaps the most vulnerable persons in society and deserve full protection at law,” declared the court, stating that what the accused had done could never be justified.

The court pronounced the man guilty but, in view of the slight nature of the injuries inflicted and the clean criminal record of the accused, imposed the punishment of a two-year effective jail term which tended towards the minimum.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Spiridione Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile.