A 41-year-old motorcyclist from Msida was grievously injured today following a traffic accident in Paola.

The police said the biker was riding a Kymco which was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Baleno that was being driven by a 61-year-old man from Żejtun. The accident happened in Triq l-Isqof Buhaġiar, Paola at 2.30pm.

The motorcyclist went to a health centre where he was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.