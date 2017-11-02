Controversial Mosta construction site sprayed with anti-PA slogans

The Mosta construction site at the centre of a controversy over its possible archeological value has been been vandalised.

'PA=MAFIA' and coarse language have been sprayed on the surrounding wall as well as some of the equipment.

Earlier this week, the Democratic Party lashed out at "the blatant disregard for Malta's environment and heritage" as works began on the Mosta development, for which the Planning Authority issued planning permission despite concerns by archaeological experts that more underground features than had been documented could be present.

However, the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage Tony Pace said the site at Wesgħa tal-Ġganti had been extensively surveyed in 2013 and no archaeological features were found.

This site forms part of a larger area of land (Tal-Qares) which back in 2006 was identified for inclusion in the Development Zone through the Rationalisation Exercise. The land was included subject to the comprehensive archaeological study to determine suitability or otherwise for inclusion.

The AX Holdings project will see the area turned into a showroom, five maisonettes, seven apartments, four penthouses and 18 garages across four storeys.