Authorities should keep media informed of developments in Caruana Galizia murder - IĠM

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has encouraged investigative authorities to keep regular contact with the media on developments regarding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Ms Caruana Galizia was assassinated in a car bomb near her home in Bidnija last month.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, being celebrated today, the institute appealed to the authorities to embark on discussions on the importance of providing protection for journalists, particularly those who were being or had been threatened.

It said it was to start officially registered all forms of threats or aggression towards journalists.