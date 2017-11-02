Understanding the well-being and risks faced by sex workers

Bridget Borg carried out research for her thesis in part fulfilment of an MSc in Sociology: Contemporary Social Problems at Utrecht University.

A Maltese master’s student has conducted research on the well-being and risks faced by different categories of sex workers in the Netherlands, the findings of which could be adapted to the Maltese context if the country moved towards the legislation of sex work.

Bridget Borg, 24, carried out the research for her thesis in part fulfilment of a taught MSc in Sociology: Contemporary Social Problems, at Utrecht University, the Netherlands, from which she recently graduated cum laude.

The thesis, entitled ‘Risks and well-being of groups of female sex workers in the Netherlands: the perspective of activists and professionals’, considered four groups of sex workers within a hierarchical structure – escorts, sex workers in brothels and clubs, window sex workers and street sex workers – and the potential differences among the groups.

“I first looked at whether such a hierarchy exists in the Netherlands. Secondly, I wanted to find out the type, likelihood and intensity of the health and emotional risks, and of the physical violence female sex workers in the various groups encounter,” Borg said.

“Lastly, I wanted to gain an in-depth understanding of the role risk plays and its potential direct or indirect impact on the well-being of sex workers in the different groups.”

Borg found that hierarchy is manifested among the four sex worker groups studied.

“A sex worker’s place within the hierarchical groups does not only depend on their educational attainment and socio-economic status; rather, knowledge of skills required by the group, appearance, personality and social skills also play a pivotal role in this matter.

“I found that managing health risks are generally the responsibility of the sex worker and these risks tend to be linked to the venue they operate in,” she pointed out.

Certain recommendations could be adapted to the Maltese context if the country moved towards the legalisation of sex work

The well-being and risks faced by different categories of female sex workers is proportional to their position in a hierarchical structure.

The lowest category in the hierarchy, street workers, are therefore more likely to encounter risks and have poorer well-being when compared to escorts, the highest group in the hierarchy, who face the least risks and have better well-being.

The intensity of their health and emotional risks and of the physical violence they encounter were also found to be linked to their position within the hierarchy.

Safety measures also differ depending on the workplace and the likelihood of risks of physical violence was linked to the hierarchical group.

Borg’s study concluded that emotional risks are by far the greatest risks experienced by sex workers, at least those operating legally in the Netherlands.

“Such risks are less likely to be seen as being linked to the hierarchy since all sex workers are highly stigmatised and tend to hide their work from relatives and friends,” Borg commented.

The research formulated a series of recommendations for the Dutch Ombudsman’s consideration with the aim of reducing the risks and improving the well-being of female sex workers within the hierarchical groups.

The main recommendations were aimed at:

• stimulating dialogue in the form of round-table discussions between sex workers, supporting organisations, the taxation institution, and police officials and;

• assigning an impartial process manager in the Ombudsman’s office who could oversee the round table discussions, among other responsibilities.

The study suggests monthlydialogue sessions to be held onpractical matters to improve the present systems, such as providing training to civil servants in order to address stigma, coming up with combined health and social assistance outreach, improving the police procedures when addressing sex workers’ reports and creating taxation procedures tailored for sex workers.

Borg formulated a detailed list on the topics these dialogues should address, highlighting the importance of consulting sex workers throughout the whole process.

In order for the dialogue to be maintained and have a positive impact, she advised that a process manager should be engaged to oversee the process and to be acquainted with current developments about the industry. In addition, the process manager would investigate ways of supporting sex workers’ well-being and strengthening their social networks, such as through developing a bread fund.

These recommendations were based on the Dutch context and focused on the improvement of institutional operations already in place. Borg, however, stressed that certain recommendations could be adapted to the Maltese context.

The Red Light District in the Netherlands.

“These could be adapted to the local scenario if the country moves towards the legalisation of sex work, such as the implementation of appropriate police procedures, the creation of health and social organisations that assist sex workers and the establishment of taxation procedures for sex workers.

“However, while these recommendations could be referred to when setting up systems, they should not be directly applied to the local context so as not to result in unintended consequences that may arise by applying other countries’ policies.”

Borg maintains that further research in the local field should be carried out before furthering discussion on sex work.

Bridget Borg’s studies in the Netherlands were supported by a scholarship funded by local funds under the Endeavour Scholarship scheme. Her research was completed in conjunction with an eight-month internship at the Ombudsman Metropol Amsterdam.