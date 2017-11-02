X

Thursday, November 2, 2017, 06:02 by Roy Schembri Wismayer, St Julian’s

Woman of substance

I had met Daphne Caruana Galizia, in her younger days, at the National Blood Bank. She was a blood donor. That speaks for itself as to who was Daphne.

She gave her blood to save lives.

She risked her life to defend freedomof expression.

She finally gave her all in her search of the truth.

Thank you, Daphne.

