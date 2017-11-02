Woman of substance
I had met Daphne Caruana Galizia, in her younger days, at the National Blood Bank. She was a blood donor. That speaks for itself as to who was Daphne.
She gave her blood to save lives.
She risked her life to defend freedomof expression.
She finally gave her all in her search of the truth.
Thank you, Daphne.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.