A monument should immediately be erected, facing Castile, in memory of murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was executed because she refused to remain silent.

Almost all who made Malta what it is today are immortalised in the area of Castille and the Barrakka. When Daphne was still a teenager, she, along with several others, chained herself to the railings facing Castille for the sake of liberty.

I posted this request on Facebook the day after the murder and I had several favorable comments. I am 92 years of age and I do not have the energy to see this matter through. I knew Daphne’s grandfathers, her parents and, of course, my lawyer, Peter, her husband. I also remember my dear friend, her uncle, Wilfred Mamo, who drowned while trying to save a friend.

If someone decides to see this matter through, I will be among the first to donate towards the expenses. Hopefully, our lamented political martyr will be the only woman, so far, to be among Malta’s greats.