Road works at Qormi junction continue tonight
Asphalting works in Triq Manwel Dimech and Qormi junction will be carried out tonight between 8pm and 5.30am.
During works, the road will be completely closed to traffic, including public transport.
Drivers should avoid the area and use alternative routes. Officials will be on site to assist in traffic management.
