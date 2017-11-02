Canned squid recalled

Sol & Mar squid in sunflower oil, garlic or paprika flavour has been recalled by the health authorities which said the product must not be consumed since it may contain salt crystals, called struvite crystals.

These crystals form naturally during the production of canned fish products when proteins react with sea water.

They may seem like glass and can cause scratches.

The product, which comes in a metal can, has a durability date of December 31, 2023.