Broken lights, no numberplate... it's only a Transport Malta car

Photo: Caroline Degiorgio

Updated at 2.30pm

The transport authority's mission statement says it is there to "promote and develop the transport sector in Malta by means of proper regulation", but clearly, one of its employees didn't get the message...

Drivers passing through Santa Venera this morning could only despair at the irony as a Transport Malta vehicle was being driven with no number plates nor back lights as this picture shows.

Transport Malta reacted immediately to the photo, saying that it had handed in this vehicle for repairs.

Apparently, while the car was at the mechanic’s, he decided to drive the car to another garage, without lights or number plates, as shown in the photo.

"Transport Malta regrets the incident and has issued a contravention against the person involved. Transport Malta does not tolerate such behaviour on our roads," it said.

Seen anything odd on our streets? Send us an e-mail on [email protected]