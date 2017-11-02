X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, November 2, 2017, 13:41

Broken lights, no numberplate... it's only a Transport Malta car

Employee slapped with contravention

Photo: Caroline Degiorgio

Photo: Caroline Degiorgio

Updated at 2.30pm

The transport authority's mission statement says it is there to "promote and develop the transport sector in Malta by means of proper regulation", but clearly, one of its employees didn't get the message...

Drivers passing through Santa Venera this morning could only despair at the irony as a Transport Malta vehicle was being driven with no number plates nor back lights as this picture shows. 

Transport Malta reacted immediately to the photo, saying that it had handed in this vehicle for repairs.

Apparently, while the car was at the mechanic’s, he decided to drive the car to another garage, without lights or number plates, as shown in the photo.

"Transport Malta regrets the incident and has issued a contravention against the person involved. Transport Malta does not tolerate such behaviour on our roads," it said.

Seen anything odd on our streets? Send us an e-mail on [email protected]

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - 1 November, 2017

  2. Announcements - 2 November, 2017

  3. Free Cospicua shuttle service introduced for residents

  4. Falling bricks crush van in Floriana

  5. Halloween fun to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis

  6. A puntastic calendar that will make you smile

  7. Broken lights, no numberplate... it's only a Transport Malta car

  8. Scholarship for four-week US fellowship on offer

  9. Eight-storey complex proposed at Mellieħa ‘community centre’

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed