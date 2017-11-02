Announcements - 2 November, 2017

ATTARD. On October 31, CARMELO of Pietà, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, née Bason, his sons Tonio and his wife Helen, John and his wife Alice and David, his grandchildren Luke, Karl, M’Claire, Michelle and Paula, his brothers and sisters-in-law, their respective spouses and children, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, November 3 at 9am for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Pietà, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. On November 1, at St Vincent de Paul residence, TERESA (Tessie), née Perici, widow of Henry, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss, her daughter Maria and her husband Walter Bonnici, her sons Joseph and his wife Rita, Charles and his wife Annabelle, Paul, and Lawrence and his wife Anna-Maria, her beloved grandchildren Kathryn, Elaine and her husband Sven Melander, David and his wife Stephanie, Maria, Kevin, Chiara and her husband Clint Tanti, Julian, Michelle and Alison, her great-grandchildren Alfred, Mattias and Giulia, her brother, the Rev. Can. Francis Perici, Rose, widow of her brother Joseph and Yvonne, widow of her brother John, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence on Saturday, November 4 at 9am for St Augustine’s parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On October 31, JOSEPH BORG M.O.M, of Ħamrun, residing in Mosta, widower of Olga, née Romano, aged 80, sadly passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Johanna and her husband Allen Venables and Yvette and her husband Alex Mallia, his grandchildren Emma, Matthew, Andrew and Nik, his sister Mary, his brothers Francis and Anthony, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 4 at 8.30am at Mosta parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA GALIZIA – DAPHNE, née Vella, on October 16. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Peter, her sons Matthew, Andrew and Lucie, Paul and Jessica, her parents Michael and Rose, her sisters Corinne and Ondré, Amanda and Pierre, and Helene and Mark, her sister-in-law Antonia and Matthew, her nephew Nicholas and her nieces Michela, Megan and Amy, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place at Mosta parish church tomorrow, November 3 at 2pm, followed by private burial in the family crypt. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Merħba Bik, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On October 31, at Villa M.SS.ma Annunziata, Balzan, Sister ANNA ANTIDA (Giuseppina) of the Sisters of Charity, aged 90, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of Charity, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today at 9am at the chapel of the convent, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today being the trigesima die since the passing away of JOSEPHINE GRIMA-VOERHINGER, the 6.30pm Mass celebrated at Tal-Ibraġ parish church shall be said for the repose of her soul. The attendance of relatives and friends shall be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In loving memory of MARIA, née Despott, on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI – CECIL. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine, his children Mariella and Ivan, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH SANT – LEWIS. Happy memories of our dear father today the 17th anniversary of his repose. Forever in our hearts. Mariella, Anthony, Joseph and Marie Therese and their families.

ULLO XUEREB – CARMELINA. Today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sister-in-law Maria, niece Marilise, Joe and family. A prayer is solicited.

Birkirkara bazaar

A bazaar is being held at the St Helen parish church centre, Birkirkara (behind the basilica), between November 7 and 15.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Among the items for sale will be antiques and other collectibles, furniture, home-grown plants and bric a brac.