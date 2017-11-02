10,000 passengers travel with tallinja card on the Valletta Ferry in a month

Since the launch of the Tallinja Ferry Service a month ago, 10,000 passengers holding a tallinja card enjoyed reduced rates when paying for their journey on the Sliema to Valletta and the Three Cities to Valletta ferries.

Route 133, the Valletta circular route, now also connects both ferry quays at Marsamxett and at Lascaris, further improving the connectivity between the ferry quays and the centre of the capital.

Daniel Grech, commercial director for Malta Public Transport, said “Our company is extremely satisfied that the tallinja card has become a natural choice when it comes to payment methods for travel activities.

Malta Public Transport would keep on working hard so that MPT’s collaboration with Valletta Ferry Services would continue to satisfy the daily needs of commuters.