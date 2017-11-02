Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The K Phoenix from Pireaus to London Gateway, the Janina from Drydocks to Beirut (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The Durande from Aliaga to Bejaia, the Karina from Misurata to Izmir, the CMA CGM Herodote from Drydocks to Annaba, the Cerinthus from Civitavecchia to Mersin, the CMA CGM Rio Grande from Gaucedo to Genoa, the CMA CGM Pegasus from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the JSP Slidur from Valencia to Tunis (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Ajaccio from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Virginia from Piraeus to Aliaga, the Contship Max from Sfax to Misurata, the Okee Ann Mari from Alexandria to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Seroja Empat from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Pacaya from Ortan to Sousse, the Hansa Cloppenburg from Casablanca to Thessaloniki, the Marina from Trapani (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Bulan from Port Tangier to Izmit, the Contship Joy from Catania to Thessaloniki, the Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC La Spezia from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Rabelais from Aliaga to Valencia, the Jaguar from Tunis to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Bore Bay from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.