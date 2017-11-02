Watch: Paradise lost (ARTE)
Sri Lanka's exotic magic
Florian Wagner takes us to five magical regions that look like the end of the world. In this episode, he plunges into the heart of ancient Ceylon. Far from the palm trees, he sets off to discover an island with gentle hills covered with tea plantations.
