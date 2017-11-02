UK defence minister Fallon resigns, citing past behaviour
Radio presenter said he touched her knee in 2002
British defence minister Michael Fallon resigned from his position today saying he accepted his conduct in the past had fallen below high standards.
Fallon was named in an a newspaper article earlier this week which said he had touched a radio presenter's knee in 2002.
The BBC reported on Monday that Fallon's spokesman said he had apologised for the incident at the time. The presenter tweeted that she considered the matter closed.
After sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein prompted hundreds of thousands of women and men to share stories about inappropriate behaviour, Britain's parliament - a bastion of tradition - has been no exception.
Earlier today British Prime Minister Theresa May said action would be taken when there were allegations and evidence of sexual misconduct.
"I am very clear that we will take action against those where there are allegations that we see, and the evidence is there, that there has been misconduct," she told lawmakers.
