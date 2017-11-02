Great response to Air Malta’s re-entry on the Frankfurt route

Air Malta’s new Frankfurt route has been welcomed by both the Maltese and German communities with flights for the first few weeks already sold out.



Acting CEO Joseph Galea said: “This German city was one of the seven destinations which the Maltese airline started flying to in 1974. Now, through changing conditions and a new commercial drive, we can make this route profitable again and reconnect Malta to this important European hub. Tour operator support has been forthcoming and we are happy to be working with our partners including travel agents in both Germany and in Malta to make this route a success.”



Air Malta’s chairman Charles Mangion added: “Over 60% of the capacity has been sold for November and we expect a load factor of around 85% for the month. December is also picking up well.”

Air Malta is flying to Frankfurt every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.