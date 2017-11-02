Watch: After assassination, business concern for Malta mounts

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The two political parties need to get together and reform the institutions that ensure governance, and sooner rather than later, Frank Farrugia, the president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry said.

With Malta's attractiveness to foreign investors dropping from 87% to 78% in a year - according to the EY survey published last week - and its political stability and transparency as a factor in that attractiveness falling from 85% to 58% in just two years, there is cause for concern, he admitted.

The World Economic Forum published last September also saw corruption rising as a problematic factor for business from a rating of 4.8 to 7.9 over a year.

With international media labelling Malta a 'mafia state' since the assassination of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, will it get even worse for Malta's economic growth?

Watch Times Talk in the above video.