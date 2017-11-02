X

Closing in:

Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 14:04

WATCH: Dodgers battle back to defeat Astros 3-1 and force Game Seven

Corey Seager's sixth inning sacrifice fly helped the Los Angeles Dodgers squeak out a 3-1 come-from-behind victory on Tuesday over the Houston Astros and force a winner-take-all World Series Game Seven on Wednesday.

Seager's deep fly ball to right field allowed Chase Utley to scamper home for the go-ahead run, igniting the sold-out crowd of 54,128.

Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson hit a solo, 373-foot blast at the bottom of the seventh to provide the home team with an insurance run and reliever Kenley Jansen came in during the eigth innning for a drama-free six out save.

It will be the first ever Game Seven played at Dodger Stadium and will either see the hosts win their first title since 1988 or the Astros bag a first ever in their 55-year history.

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson (31) hits a home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium.Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson (31) hits a home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning in game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium.
