Positive results for the Maltese in Subbuteo

Valletta Subbuteo team.

Last weekend two Maltese teams were representing Malta in the Champions and Europa League of Table Football, which was held in Rochefort Belgium.

On Saturday they participated in the preliminary rounds where Valletta Subbuteo club won the group with maximum points after winning against teams from Italy, Belgium, Austria, Hungary and France.

Hence, they qualified to play the Champions League on Sunday. Valletta Subbuteo club played against the Austrian team TFC Mattersburg where they drew with the score of 1-1.

Valletta still won this game with goal difference. Valletta Subbuteo club played the quarter finals against the Italian team Bologna Tigers.

Unfortunately, they lost this game with the score of 2-1.

Valletta Subbuteo Club made it to the 8th position in the Champions League.

On Saturday Bormla Subbuteo Club played against teams from Italy, Austria, Greece, Spain and Belgium.

Bormla Subbuteo club did not obtain enough points to participate in the Champions League hence on Sunday they competed in the Europa League.

Bormla Subbuteo club.

They made it to the last 16 where they lost against the Belgian team Rochefort TS with the score of 2-1. Bormla Subbuteo Club finished in the 9th position in the Europa League.

The Italian team F.Lli Bari Reggio Emilia, of the Maltese player Massimo Cremona won the Champions League against another Italian team SC Fiamme Azzurre of Hansel Mallia.

CCT Eagles Napoli the team of the Maltese player Angelo Borg finished in the 9th position of the Champions League.

The Greek team Olympia Subbuteo club won the Europa League.