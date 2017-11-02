Shakespeare for children

Chris Dingli

Chris Dingli returns with his popular children’s show Shakeshorts Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a laugh-out-loud, interactive journey through one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays.

Shortened and adapted to suit young audiences, the play allows children to enjoy the stories and identify with themes and characters while gaining confidence with the language through song, puppetry and general silliness.

Children are asked to interact with the show, parts of which change with each performance depending on the kids’ suggestions.

Written and performed by Dingli, this 40-minute play is suitable for children aged seven to 13 and their parents.

Shakeshorts Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream will run at Blue Box at M Space, Msida on Friday. Performances start at 10am and 12.30pm. Tickets from www.bluebox.com.mt. The show is co-produced with Fortress of Dinglitude and forms part of the Masquerade Outreach Programme. Shakeshorts Presents a Midsummer Night’s Dream was originally commissioned by ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children and Young People 2016. For more information, visit: www.masquerademalta.com.