Retracing the birth of Spanish democracy

The Spanish film 23-F: La pelicula is based on real events that brought about Spain’s democracy.

Spazju Kreattiv is showing 23-F: La película, a film that retraces the birth of Spanish democracy as it uncovers the story behind the country’s failed coup d’etat.

On February 23, 1981, one Antonio Tejero (played by Paco Tous) notoriously drove 200 armed Guardia Civil officers into the Spanish Congress of Deputies during a vote in order to elect Leopoldo Calvo Sotelo to the rank of prime minister.

The media followed the case closely, with King Juan Carlos I (played by Fernando Cayo) also delivering an address on national television, during which he publicly denounced the coup in defence of democracy.

During the coup, the Spanish Parliament and Cabinet were held hostage for 18 hours.

23-F: La película is showing this evening at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 7.30pm. It is certified 12A and is showing in Spanish with English subtitles. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.