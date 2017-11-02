Applications for arts festival
Applications for entry into the second edition of the Maltese Islands Festival will close on Monday, November 6.
The festival is open to anyone aged four-plus with a love for drama, dance, singing or playing a musical instrument. Applicants can sign up to a variety of categories, from solo dance to group drama and each will receive feedback from an international adjudicator and could even win an award.
For more information, visit www.themalteseislandsfestival.com.
