Resilience in the face of adversity - Edwin Vassallo

The recent brutal murder of the noted journalist and blogger, Daphne Caruana Galizia, has left people in a state of shock. We have been confronted by a reality that few thought could happen in a European democracy that values individual rights and freedoms. The murder of a woman, a mother and, above all, a prominent journalist, has shaken our society to its core.

In these last three weeks we have been collectively trying to come to terms with one of the most tragic episodes in our political and social history.

Some are claiming that history is repeating itself, while others from a younger generation are too shocked to believe that all this is happening.

Then there is the anger of those who cannot accept that this is taking place.

Throughout the ongoing protests we are witnessing not just anger but an almost grim determination that things won’t remain as they are.

The masses have arisen to show their disappointment, a disappointment tempered with a wish that all those whose duty was to prevent such a thing from happening to take upon themselves a responsibility for this atrocity.

The outcry arising from these protests is getting clearer by the day.

The people are demanding justice, convinced that this is a political murder. There is no doubt about it, this outcry will bring a political shake-up as political priorities change and political parties will have to come to terms with the demands of those out in the streets demanding justice.

This situation is further compounded by the fact that the elimination of Caruana Galizia is in itself a seal on the truthfulness of her revelations especially in matters of corruption that were directly related to the government and its politicians.

It is also clear that someone, somewhere, wanted to silence her, to stop her from uncovering further uncomfortable truths.

All this gives urgency to the demand that the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police should resign.

“What a State we are living in,” people are exclaiming. Someone has to take the necessary responsibility for this atrocity.

Justice has to be done with Caruana Galizia. Such a violent death cannot be let pass as if nothing had happened.

The Prime Minister’s business-as-usual attitude is wrong, we are not living in a tranquil State, contrary to what he concluded. Calling an early election due to allegations of corruption is not a sign of tranquility, nor the fact that in two years six car bombings have taken place.

We must not be blinded by a situation in which an economic surplus is accompanied by a moral deficit

The sense of freefall in our institutions, contradicts the sense of business as usual being given by our premier. The Maltese State has issues with regards to freedom, democracy and accountability and this is impinging on our citizens.

Our people need to rediscover resilience, that inner strength that in the past had characterised it in many crucial moments.

In the protests taking place one glimpses a return to this determination, towards defending and reaffirming the values of freedom and justice, to affirm its dignity in the face of crime and lawlessness. All this in a spirit of civic responsibility aimed at properly improving their quality of life.

This puts the onus on our politicians to show determination and resilience towards changing the current status quo in which a journalist is murdered and we play at acting as if it is business as usual.

The value of human life is more than all the national GDP combined. We must not let our pursuit of justice be limited to the penal aspect only.

There have to be changes on our attitudes, partisan mentality as well as in issues of constitutional reform. We as politicians need to make a complete overhaul aimed at making the lives of our fellow citizens better in all spheres.

Caruana Galizia’s struggles must not end with her. Her fight against corruption, crime and its interrelationship with politics creating a culture of sleaze has to be kept going. Otherwise the very foundations of our freedoms and democracy will be undermined.

The assassin must not win, and citizens must see politicians as accountable to their will. I believe that the Nationalist Party will act in a decisive manner to see that this does not happen, to see that Daphne has not died in vain. We must clean politics, make politicians accountable, as this gives us politicians a moral authority and helps us win the trust of our fellow citizens.

The criminal/s responsible for this vile act, wanted to end hope, hope in a better Malta, wanted to silence the people’s wish for a righteous society.

I believe that we owe it to the people, to be better, more determined and resilient in challenging these dark forces.

We as politicians owe to our citizens to be truly and honestly determined to defend the values of freedom, democracy and honesty.

We must not be blinded by a situation in which an economic surplus is accompanied by a moral deficit. We owe this to our people, but most of all we owe it to one brave woman, who for her rectitude and resilience has paid dearly with her life.

Edwin Vassallo is a Nationalist Party MP.