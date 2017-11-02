Extraordinary times - Manuel Borda

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

We are living in extraordinary times. The person who cared about the honest and truthful way our country should be run was brutally murdered just four months after the general election. Though investigations are under way it is not expected, though earnestly hoped, that the murderer and his paymaster will be identified still less apprehended and brought to justice.

Experience teaches us that similar occurrences were left to pass. This macabre murder brought to mind Lino Cauchi who just less than three months after the 1981 election was butchered and his body parts thrown in a Rabat well. His car was found parked in front of his residence, presumably driven there by his murderer and/or accomplice, and his briefcase was found wide open with no papers in it.

Obviously, this fact was meant to convey a message. The author of this heinous murder was never publicly known. But people knew that Lino Cauchi was responsible for accounts pertaining to government institutions.

Similarly, no persons were apprehended for the unlawful intrusion into Eddie Fenech Adami’s home and its wreckage, the burning of The Times, the scandalous disruption of the intended Nationalist Party meeting in Żejtun and the letter-bomb that killed Karen Grech. In the 1980s it became a habit of attacking PN’s clubs until Raymond Caruana was murdered. In many of these cases it was rumoured that the culprits were known to the police and yet no action was ever taken. People’s supposed civil guardians were there just to pick up their monthly salary that the taxpayers contributed to the exchequer.

Those were times when honest citizens were living in fear because they were fully aware that violence was officially condoned. This view was doubtlessly proved when the then prime minister led a rabble that attacked the Curia. It was the breakdown of decency, of democracy and a time when all national institutions were paralysed and rendered ineffective.

It was thanks, perhaps, to Alfred Sant that a later Labour government (1996-1998) no longer embraced violence. During the short span of his premiership he unquestionably demonstrated that he was capable of resisting and controlling the violent elements within his party and succeeded in showing his ability to govern according to the rule of law and to the dictates of democratic norms.

Unfortunately, the present administration, while not deploying violence as a political tool and calls for unity, meritocracy, accountability and the application of democratic principles, yet its actions speak otherwise. The present government (and during the last legislature) has wilfully planned the neutralisation of our national institutions and ensured that they look after its own political interests.

Our country knows that there is an Attorney General because his office is mentioned in the budget so that he is paid his monthly salary for the services he mainly renders to the government. Similarly, the Malta Police Force. The government kept on replacing police commissioners until it found someone who is only capable of carrying out orders coming from above. This can be considered as moral violence, depriving citizens of their fundamental rights.

While not following the rule of law, the government is all out to officially prove that it is on the right side of the law. This can be seen in the Pilatus Bank saga. When allegations of wrongdoing were raised against Pilatus Bank, it was given enough time to remove all incriminating evidence.

When a whistle-blower appeared on the scene she was not protected to ensure that truth would prevail and proper action would be taken. Instead she was harassed until she had to flee the country. Then the FIAU were asked to prepare a report and this showed that those Pilatus Bank allegations no longer subsisted.

The people suffered all this in silence for a long time. This silence provided evildoers with the opportunity to assassinate the person who made the allegations as they found the political environment suited their purpose. The plan was meticulously followed by the murderer and his paymaster.

This shows that Daphne Caruana Galizia was correct in her reporting and investigations. In fact, I sincerely believe that she was the epitome of professionalism, scrupulously researching and confirming her suspicions before reporting them and providing all the evidence without divulging her sources.

If our country really desires to return to normality, I believe that all those persons who hold public office in the political sphere and who have been mentioned in her reports and accused of alleged wrongdoing should resign their posts. Within the public service and both political parties there are honest people who believe in the rule of law and who are prepared to apply democratic principles in our daily lives.

In the absence of this step being calmly taken all organisations and associations, particularly that of journalists, should regularly hold at least weekly protests until these irresponsible persons who do not deserve their position of trust resign their post.

It is a laudable idea that women staged a prolonged protest at Castille; they showed that they have a civic sense, characteristics of leadership, dedication to their cause and love of country. It is also admirable a second justice protest was held. But these should only be the beginning of upholding all citizens’ right to good governance and strengthening our institutions.

These are extraordinary times and the solutions require extraordinary and radical measures. The present generation should show that it is not afraid of the lackeys, opportunists, those blinded by partisan politics and of those who have a vested interest in protecting these untrustworthy people who do not deserve to hold a position of trust.

Now is the time of honest people to join forces and fight for their fundamental rights and, in that way, we ensure that there will not be another sacrificial lamb.

Manuel Borda is an economist.