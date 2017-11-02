X

Closing in:

Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 06:52 by Reuters

Man flies over South Africa in a chair tied to balloons

A British man flew over Johannesburg using a chair attached to 100 helium balloons on Friday.

Tom Morgan, part of a group called The Adventurists, flew some 24 kilometres for two hours reaching a maximum altitude of 2530 metres.

"It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap camping chair dangling from a load of balloons," said the 38-year-old Morgan.

After this, the adventure company plans to organise a helium balloon race in Africa.

