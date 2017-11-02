Baby Frankenstein makes his debut appearance on Halloween

A US couple got an extra treat on Halloween with a baby called Frankenstein.

The baby, Oskar Gary Frankenstein, made his entrance into the world four days late and after 14 hours of labour on Tuesday at Winter Park Memorial Hospital.

Parents Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein said Baby Frankenstein weighed in at 6lb 9oz and is 20 inches long.

The baby's grandmother Jennifer Frankenstein told WKMG the family is "super excited".

She said Oskar is her first grandchild and the Frankenstein family's first baby born on Halloween, although she does have a 13-year-old daughter who shares the same birthday as Frankenstein author Mary Shelley

Winter Park is near Orlando in central Florida.