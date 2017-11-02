Woman worked 80-hour weeks in Paceville massage parlour, court hears

Photo: Shutterstock

A Thai-born Italian masseuse told a court today of how she worked 12-hour days, seven days a week at a Paceville massage parlour.

The witness, who was testifying via video conferencing from the magistrate's chambers, told the court she charged clients €45 an hour for a Thai oil massage and got to keep €10 of that for herself.

At the end of the day she slept on a makeshift bed inside the parlour, having only a shower and a small electric stove but no kitchenette to prepare meals. She had to pay €200 monthly by way of rent, handing over all money to the owner whom she only knew as ‘Winston.’

READ: Couple questioned on human trafficking suspicions

The woman was testifying in a case against Winston Joseph Gera, 45, from St Julian’s and his Chinese partner Zhang Tianxia, 35, also residing at St Julian’s. The couple have been charged with human trafficking, forcing two employees into prostitution, keeping a brothel and living off the earnings of prostitution.

Mr Gera alone was charged with having stolen the mobile phone of one of the alleged victims, besides keeping employers without necessary work and residential permits.

Asked whether she received any commission, the masseuse curtly replied “nothing,” adding that her employer had instructed her to issue just one handwritten VAT receipt per day.

The majority of clients did not ask for anything else but sometimes certain clients asked for ‘extras’, the woman said, somewhat hesitantly.

“We want to hear just the truth, it will soon be over,” the magistrate urged the witness.

The woman then explained that Mr Gera had told her that if she wanted more money she was free to offer extras and could keep the additional money herself.

'Winston' had never forced her to perform any sexual services, she said, and she never told him about any money she made from such 'extras'.



When the court asked the witness to peer through a glass screen to identify the accused couple in the adjacent courtroom, she was so frightened she would not even step close to the glass.

At the end of the sitting, the court presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, turned down a request for bail in view of the gravity of the charges and the fact that other civilians were to testify.

The court ordered the freezing of all of Mr Gera and Ms Zhang's assets.

Inspectors John Spiteri and Joseph Busuttil prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.

Lawyer Stephanie Caruana appeared parte civile.