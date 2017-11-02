Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that according to information given in Parliament, drugs seized by the police this year have reached record highs. In another story, it says a Maltese man and his female Chinese partner have been questioned by the police in connection with alleged human trafficking.

Malta Today says Nationalist MP Chris Said has filed a parliamentary motion for a board of inquiry to be set up to investigate the writings and allegations made by the late Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb attack on October 16. He included PN leader Adrian Delia in the list of suspects.

In-Nazzjon says prisons’ director Paul Debattista had resigned or was removed but no official government statement had been issued.

The Malta Independent says the woman who was dumped into an underground hole in Kalkara and left for dead by her estranged husband was first forced to jump into the cold sea.

L-Orizzont says that, according to the woman’s daughter, the woman's husband shoved her head under the water after forcing her into the sea to leave her weak.