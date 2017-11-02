Record drugs haul in 2017

Drugs seized by the police this year have reached record highs, according to information given in Parliament.

The police confiscated more than 322 kilos of cocaine, 600 kilos of cannabis resin and 13 kilos of heroin between January 1 and October 14.

A kilo of synthetic powder and 13 grams of synthetic drugs were also seized. Last year, the police seized 108 kilos of cannabis resin, a lot more than the 42 kilos confiscated in 2014.

Against these figures, the hauls registered so far this year are impressive, also including the haul of more than 33 kilos of cannabis grass.

When compared to last year, fewer cannabis plants were found, with only 10 plants being confiscated, down from 88 in 2016. It was a completely different picture in the case of cannabis seeds found, which, according to the released data, shot up to 312 from a mere eight last year.

Customs made the biggest cocaine haul last March when with over 300 kilos of the substance was found in a container ship that stopped here on its way from Ecuador to Spain. This contributed to the spike in the amount of the drug seized. In 2016, the authorities had seized 20 kilos of cocaine.

The police, last month, found 550 kilos of cannabis hidden in two Italian-registered trucks and a Maltese-registered car. The substance had a total market value of several million euros.

The police described the haul as the “biggest ever”. Five men were arrested after the find.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has pledged to kick-start a national discussion that could lead to the legalisation of cannabis.

The legalisation of the drug for recreational use is backed by many, including the Prime Minister himself, however, others, including organisations that work closely with drug abusers, insist such a move would only serve to exacerbate substance abuse problems.