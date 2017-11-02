Husband who left wife in underground room denied bail

The man who allegedly kidnapped his Maltese wife and left her in a dark secluded place in Kalkara, without any food and drink for several days, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty this afternoon.

Roddy Williams. Photo: Facebook

Roddy Swinton Williams, 37, Seychelles-born and residing at Fgura, was charged with having placed the life of his wife in manifest jeopardy, violently engaging in sexual acts with the woman, holding her against her will, harassing her and causing her to fear violence.

Moreover, the man was charged with having, on the same occasion, been in possession of heroin. Additional charges related to slight bodily harm upon his wife’s son, as well as with threats against police officers and with breaching public order and peace.

The defence put forward a request for bail, pointing to a fact which cast doubt upon the veracity of the version recounted by the victim, who reportedly is still receiving treatment in hospital. Lawyer Franco Debono, leading the defence team, stressed that the woman had altered her original version, first saying that her estranged husband had gone to her workplace and threatened her unless she accompanied him in his car.

However, later she said that she had agreed to meet the man at Ricasoli, a contradiction acknowledged by the police, Dr Debono argued, stressing that this belied a certain inconsistency on the woman’s part.

Dr Debono also requested the court to order that his client be examined by a doctor in view of injuries sustained in the scuffle which allegedly broke out between the man and third parties before his arrest.

Inspector Josric Mifsud, for the prosecution, objected to bail arguing that even if the victim had agreed to meet her estranged husband, she had certainly never agreed to be placed inside the underground hole.

Was it possible for a person to get out of such place unaided, the prosecutor queried. Indeed, investigators had instructed an architect to prepare a plan of the Ricasoli site where the alleged ordeal took place.

After hearing submissions on bail, the court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, turned down the request on the basis that civilian witnesses, particularly the victim herself, were still to testify, also noting the gravity of the charges, the man’s weak ties with Malta, as well as the fear of his absconding in view of limited extradition agreements with the Seychelles.

The man, sporting a black eye and wearing ripped jeans and black jacket, was remanded in preventive custody.

Inspector Paula Ciantar also prosecuted, while lawyers Marion Camilleri and Yanika Vidal were also defence counsel. Lawyers Ludvic Caruana and Janice Borg appeared parte civile.