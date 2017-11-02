Courts to shut early, fly flag at half mast on Friday
Daphne Caruana Galizia to be buried on the day
The law courts will shut at noon and fly the Maltese flag at half mast on Friday, the day murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is laid to rest.
A black sash will also be attached to the law court's main door on the day. Only urgent cases which may arise will be heard in the afternoon, judges and magistrates were told in a circular.
Ms Caruana Galizia is to be buried on Friday, two-and-a-half weeks after she was assassinated in a car bomb explosion in Bidnija.
Her remains were released for burial four days ago. The Caruana Galizia family has said they want the burial to remain a private affair and asked the media to stay away. The funeral service will be open to mourners, though there will be no live broadcast, media coverage or photographs of the funeral service.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.