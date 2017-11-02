Chris Said calls for inquiry into every allegation Caruana Galizia ever made

Chris Said suggested the inquiry be given six months to complete its work.

Every public body or officer Daphne Caruana Galizia made allegations about should be investigated as part of a comprehensive, independent inquiry into her murder, Nationalist Party MP Chris Said has said.

In a parliamentary motion filed yesterday, Dr Said called on the Prime Minister to appoint three retired judges "known for their integrity and honesty" to lead such an inquiry, following a two-thirds parliamentary vote.

The inquiry, Dr Said wrote in his motion, should be empowered to investigate members of any public body, government department or public officer, including the police, Attorney General and FIAU.

According to the Constitution, members of parliament are also public officers and would therefore also fall within the remit of such an inquiry.

The inquiry, the motion states, should also be tasked with determining what acts of corruption, abuse of power or other crimes any people investigated committed, and making appropriate recommendations.

To do so, the motion noted, it would require complete access to any piece of evidence, digital or not, government departments or public bodies possessed.

The inquiry should be given six months to complete its work, Dr Said's motion stated.

In comments to Malta Today, Dr Said told the newspaper that he had told the PN parliamentary group about his intention to file the motion last week and that “there were no objections”.

Read the motion in full in the attached PDF.