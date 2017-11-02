Almost 250 charged with prostitution over past five years
Out of 239 charged, 30 were male
There were 239 people arraigned on charges of prostitution over the past five years, of which only 18 were foreign.
Replying to a Parliamentary Question put by MP Glenn Bedingfield, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said that there were 209 women and 30 men charged.
In the first nine months of this year, only 15 were charged, almost a third the number in 2016.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.