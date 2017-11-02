X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 15:17

Almost 250 charged with prostitution over past five years

Out of 239 charged, 30 were male

There were 239 people arraigned on charges of prostitution over the past five years, of which only 18 were foreign.

Replying to a Parliamentary Question put by MP Glenn Bedingfield, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said that there were 209 women and 30 men charged.

In the first nine months of this year, only 15 were charged, almost a third the number in 2016.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Professional probe ends as Panama auditors resign from institute

  2. Maltese professor named in American election scandal

  3. National day of mourning on Friday to mark Caruana Galizia funeral

  4. Couple questioned on human trafficking

  5. Teachers’ strike is still on, says MUT

  6. 'Nothing sinister' about Mifsud's Russian contacts - former...

  7. Pre-dawn raid on old people's home reveals contraband cigarettes

  8. Fuel smuggling probe ‘dates back years’

  9. Fearne says no grounds for police commissioner, attorney...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed