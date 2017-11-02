Proud ‘traitors’

I was not at any protest march.

I am not a member of any political party.

I am not a supporter of any political party.

I am not Albert Einstein.

I am a person with a brain (at least that is what I like to think).

I fully endorse the sentiments expressed in the civil society march because, in my opinion, Malta has been going downhill for the past 10 years although, recently, it gathered momentum. So, if Tony Zarb considers me a traitor I really have one thing to tell him in relation to this matter: I am proud and honoured to be considered a traitor.

As for his reference to prostitution, I take it he must know very well what he is talking about because, for a number of years, he was head of an organisation which, in the opinion of certain people (maybe including myself), had that sort of relationship with the Labour Party.

To conclude and not be ambiguous: I am proud and honoured to be considered a traitor.