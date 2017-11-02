Proud ‘traitors’
I was not at any protest march.
I am not a member of any political party.
I am not a supporter of any political party.
I am not Albert Einstein.
I am a person with a brain (at least that is what I like to think).
I fully endorse the sentiments expressed in the civil society march because, in my opinion, Malta has been going downhill for the past 10 years although, recently, it gathered momentum. So, if Tony Zarb considers me a traitor I really have one thing to tell him in relation to this matter: I am proud and honoured to be considered a traitor.
As for his reference to prostitution, I take it he must know very well what he is talking about because, for a number of years, he was head of an organisation which, in the opinion of certain people (maybe including myself), had that sort of relationship with the Labour Party.
To conclude and not be ambiguous: I am proud and honoured to be considered a traitor.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.