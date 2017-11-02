It is of tremendous concern to me as a woman and as a mother to read what Tony Zarb decided to write about us Maltese women and mothers.

When a Maltese male public figure compares a group of young mothers, staging a peaceful protest promoting good values in our society, to prostitutes and traitors, I doubt whether we will ever recover the values we’ve lost.

His comments come after the horrendous tragedy that has shocked our country and the world. We have heard so much hatred being spewed over the past two weeks. Was there any need for more?

How can we believe that anyone is trying to treat us with the dignity that befits honest, hard-working mothers who have, through the ages, contributed so much towards our country, both humanly and economically?

No matter how many apologies we receive, Maltese women deserve better. The very fact that he had the bright idea to insult us in this manner is, for me, already a very grave offence. Or have we just become a mere number to boast about when the employability of women is discussed?