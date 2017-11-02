Before and after

Before, a lot of compromises were being made. Sometimes it is good to compromise but not where truth is at stake.

Before, principles were becoming compromised, like the principle of good governance in the Labour administration and of honesty in the Nationalist leadership election. Red lines started being crossed, which compromised principles. People should have stamped their foot down, stood up to be counted and withdrew their support of the government to let it collapse. People should have withdrawn from the Nationalist Party or split it.

They still have time to redeem themselves and act for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sake and for goodness sake.

And after, those who say that nothing can justify her murder have their slip showing. They are saying that she should have been punished for her actions but not in this way or to this extent.

So these people are not seeking the facts but political advantage. These people do not want to accept that she was murdered because she had the facts and the truth and was getting too close for comfort.