Scholarship for four-week US fellowship on offer

Benjamin Franklin. Image: Shutterstock

Maltese youths aged between 16 and 18 can apply for the 2018 Benjamin Franklin Transatlantic Fellowship, the US Embassy said.

The fellowship workshops will be held in the United States next summer.

The programme honours American statesman and diplomat Benjamin Franklin, whose life and career strengthened transatlantic cooperation.

The purpose of the initiative is to foster relationships among young Europeans and Americans, promote freedom globally and advance shared values.

About 45 Europeans and 10 Americans will participate in an intensive, three to four-week exchange focused on common challenges that youth on both sides of the Atlantic face in the 21st century.

The US Embassy will fully fund one Maltese participant.

Application deadline is on February 2. Further information from [email protected] .