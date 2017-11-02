Halloween fun to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis

Ghouls at JP Barthet’s Swieqi home last night. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

When setting up an elaborate “haunted walkthrough” at his Swieqi home some years ago, JP Barthet never expected his attempt at a little Halloween fun would turn into an annual fund-raising event visited by large crowds.

Every year, Mr Barthet, with the help of actors donning Halloween costumes, opens up his home to those out trick-or-treating, creating a “haunted hallway” that has become a must-stop for those out and about on the evening of October 31.

Funds raised during the event go to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, with over €2,500 being collected last year.

According to Mr Barthet, he got the idea to hold the event many years ago, while his own children were out trick-or-treating.

A must-stop for those out and about on the evening of October 31

Trying to kill time, he adorned the hallway of his family home with Halloween decorations to give his children a fright when they returned.

Interest in the event grew year after year and now Mr Barthet has also roped in actors to make the experience more authentic.

Last year, sizeable crowds gathered outside his home as those out trick-or-treating wanted to catch a glimpse of the so-called haunted house, Mr Barthet said, with many handing over donations as they walked in.

In an attempt to collect more donations than in previous years, Mr Barthet has also set up a campaign on local crowdfunding platform Zaar.

So far, he has already raised more than €1,200 via the crowdfunding campaign and is expected to raise more money as revellers visit the house.